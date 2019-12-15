March 29, 1932 - December 10, 2019
LaDona Ann Schaulis Powers, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on December 10, 2019 surrounded with love in the presence of her only grandchild, Jessica Alexander. Ann was the first of six children, born to Anna (McVicker) and Warren E. Schaulis on March 29, 1932 in Clifton, Kansas. Salutatorian of her Palmyra High School class; she completed nursing school and graduated from the University of Nebraska earning a degree in education and was member of Kappa Delta Pi; the International Honor Society in Education. She touched the lives of thousands of students, having taught Kindergarten at Riley Elementary in Lincoln for 40 years.
In her retirement years, Ann volunteered at the Lied Center, Lincoln Community Playhouse, and Bryan West Hospital. On April 2nd, 1953; Ann married Ronald Powers, also of Palmyra. Ron was a long time educator with Dorchester Public Schools. Together, Ann and Ron had a daughter, Susan Powers-Alexander, who was born in Frankfurt Germany during Ron's military service in the U.S. Army.
Ann is survived by granddaughter, Jessica (Michael Cochnar) Alexander; great-grandchildren, Ophelia, Imogen and Marrs Cochnar of Los Angeles; brothers, Dan (Cindy) Schaulis, Stan Schaulis, and sister, Kay Clouser; sisters-in-law, Gera (John) Stillwell and Mary Powers; along with a number of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Ronald Reid Powers; daughter, Dr. Susan Powers Alexander and son-in-law, Col., Boyd Lynn Alexander Esq., brother, Guy Schaulis; sister, Ruby Lone Wagner; and brother-in-law, Richard Powers.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 16, at 11:00 AM at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 O Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial at Rosewood Cemetery in Palmyra. As education was very important to her, memorials may be sent to her great-grandchildren's education fund in c/o Wells Fargo Bank L. Ann Powers Memorial. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com.