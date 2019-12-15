LaDona Ann Schaulis Powers, 87, of Lincoln, passed away on December 10, 2019 surrounded with love in the presence of her only grandchild, Jessica Alexander. Ann was the first of six children, born to Anna (McVicker) and Warren E. Schaulis on March 29, 1932 in Clifton, Kansas. Salutatorian of her Palmyra High School class; she completed nursing school and graduated from the University of Nebraska earning a degree in education and was member of Kappa Delta Pi; the International Honor Society in Education. She touched the lives of thousands of students, having taught Kindergarten at Riley Elementary in Lincoln for 40 years.