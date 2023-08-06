Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rosary will be Prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Raymond Jansen and Father Brendan Kelly Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.