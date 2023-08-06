Ladislav “Lad” Liska
June 22, 1921 – August 1, 2023
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rosary will be Prayed at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. with Father Raymond Jansen and Father Brendan Kelly Celebrating the Mass. Graveside Service and Interment will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Dwight.
Memorial contributions may be made to Masses.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com