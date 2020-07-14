Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lacey S. Knickerbocker, 46, of Greenwood, passed away July 10, 2020 in Lincoln. Born February 5, 1974 in Lincoln, NE to Frederick and Arlene (Marquart) Sorge. Lacey worked at the Waverly High School.

Private funeral service due to Covid restrictions will be at Roper and Sons Mortuary, Waverly. Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to Family. A video recording will be available directly after the service at Roperandsons.com/Lacey-Knickerbocker. “Hugs from Home Project” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com