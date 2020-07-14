Lacey S. Knickerbocker
Lacey S. Knickerbocker

Lacey S. Knickerbocker

February 5, 1974 - July 10, 2020

Lacey S. Knickerbocker, 46, of Greenwood, passed away July 10, 2020 in Lincoln. Born February 5, 1974 in Lincoln, NE to Frederick and Arlene (Marquart) Sorge. Lacey worked at the Waverly High School.

Family members include: companion, Darrell Swartz, Greenwood; her daughter Jaycee Stiles (special friend Mitch Geisness), Mankato, MN; sons Noah and Hayden Knickerbocker, Greenwood; parents Fred and Arlene Sorge, Waverly; sister Lisa (Gene) Turbes, Lake Crystal, MN; brother Mick Sorge, Lincoln; nieces and nephews; step-daughter Adessa Knickerbocker, Ashland; step-son Cullen Knickerbocker, Lincoln.

Private funeral service due to Covid restrictions will be at Roper and Sons Mortuary, Waverly. Private interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials to Family. A video recording will be available directly after the service at Roperandsons.com/Lacey-Knickerbocker. “Hugs from Home Project” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com

