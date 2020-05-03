L. Maxine Peterson, 93, of Moline, formerly of Lincoln, Neb. died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Bickford Cottage, Moline. Private burial will be in Oak Creek Cemetery, Raymond, Nebraska. Memorials to First Covenant Church, Moline. Maxine was born in Fremont, Neb. on June 8, 1926, a daughter of Milo L. Sr. and Amelia H. Schoneman Hermance. She married Keith H. Peterson on December 24, 1948. Survivors include her son, Rodney (Linda Rowan) Peterson, Geneseo; granddaughter, Kali; great-grandchildren, Sydney and Ethan; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Lyle Hermance, Lincoln, Neb.; sister-in-law, Donna Hermance; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Opel Bartzatt and Milo L. Hermance Jr. Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com