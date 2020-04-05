L Marvin (Marv) Navratil
June 18, 1929 - March 28, 2020

L Marvin Navratil (Marv), 90, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Legacy Estates in Lincoln. He was born on June 18, 1929, in Crete, to Louis C and Ana M (Chmelir) Navratil.

Marv is survived by his wife of nearly 71 years, Darlene (Prasek) of Legacy Estates, Lincoln; children Ron (Connie) Navratil of Lincoln, Bonnie (Cal) Paschold of Firth; seven grandchildren Tina (Cleve) Reeves of Lincoln, Jennifer (Andrew) Voss of Louisville, Sarah (Jared) Goertzen of Henderson, Katie Navratil of Omaha, Alan Navratil, Erika Paschold, and Jessica Navratil of Lincoln; nine great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law Sue Navratil, Kim Navratil and Deb Vance all of Lincoln; siblings Bernard (Beth) Navratil, Crete, AnaLou (Larry) Roth, Omaha, sister-in-law JoAnne Krenk, Crete; many nieces and nephews. Marv was preceded in death by his sons Ken and Dan Navratil.

The family will be anxious to greet friends and family at a Celebration of Marv's Life to be held at a later date. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

