L. Charlotte Luethje

April 7, 2023

L. Charlotte Luethje passed away April 7th, 2023 in Lincoln, NE. She was born in York, NE to Herman G. Hirschfeld and Mae Corena Cotner.

Charlotte is survived by; her children, John H Luethje (Charlene), James D Luethje (Patricia Deeds), Janelle Spader, Joel Luethje (Victoria), Jennifer Cunningham (Michael), and Astra Mednis all of Lincoln; her siblings Shirley Naber and H.P. Hirschfeld (Coleen), sister-in-law Linda Hirschfeld; as well as 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She is preceded by her parents, her husband John R. Luethje, brother David Hirschfeld, brother-in-law Gilbert Naber, son-in-law Raymond Spader, and granddaughter Emelie Cunningham

A visitation will be held Friday April 14th at 12:00pm-8:00pm at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel . A burial service will take place in Waco, NE Saturday April 15th at 9:30am followed by a funeral service at 11:30am at Trinity United Methodist Church (7130 Kentwell Ln. Lincoln, NE). Condolences online at roperandsons.com Livestream at trinitylincoln.org/funeral