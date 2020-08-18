× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 24, 1951 - August 12, 2020

Kyle Dean Hoagland PhD, 69, of Lincoln, passed away August 12, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Kyle was born Apr. 24, 1951, in Omaha, to Robert “Bob” and Eileene (Schultz) Hoagland and spent many summers on the family farm in Humboldt. His love of the outdoors led to an interest in science, aquatic ecology, water quality and the effect of herbicides on the microscopic algae that live in lakes and streams.

With degrees from Michigan State University, Eastern Michigan University and UNL, Kyle chose an academic career which took him to the University of Maine, LSU, TCU and ultimately back to the UNL where he taught for more than 25 years. Dr. Hoagland served in a variety of administrative roles including Director of the Water Center, and several stints as Interim Director of the School of Natural Resources. He was active in professional societies and published widely.