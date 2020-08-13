Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kurt Louis Opfer, 56, of Bradshaw, died August 10, 2020. Kurt was a car salesman, farmed and worked as an autobody mechanic. Survived by his wife Dawn, daughter Kristin (Richard) Steggs, and son Michael (Dawn Marie) Opfer, seven grandchildren, mother Patricia Opfer and brother Ross (D Dee) Opfer.