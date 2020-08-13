You have permission to edit this article.
Kurt Louis Opfer




March 18, 1964 - August 10, 2020

Kurt Louis Opfer, 56, of Bradshaw, died August 10, 2020. Kurt was a car salesman, farmed and worked as an autobody mechanic. Survived by his wife Dawn, daughter Kristin (Richard) Steggs, and son Michael (Dawn Marie) Opfer, seven grandchildren, mother Patricia Opfer and brother Ross (D Dee) Opfer.

Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, north of Hampton. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Metz Mortuary, York. Please visit metzmortuary.com

