March 18, 1964 - August 10, 2020
Kurt Louis Opfer, 56, of Bradshaw, died August 10, 2020. Kurt was a car salesman, farmed and worked as an autobody mechanic. Survived by his wife Dawn, daughter Kristin (Richard) Steggs, and son Michael (Dawn Marie) Opfer, seven grandchildren, mother Patricia Opfer and brother Ross (D Dee) Opfer.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 21, at Zion Lutheran Church, north of Hampton. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Metz Mortuary, York. Please visit metzmortuary.com
To send flowers to the family of Kurt Opfer, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.