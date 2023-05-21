Kurt Dean Allen

August 7, 1963 - May 17, 2023

Kurt Dean Allen, 59, of Lincoln, NE, lost his battle with cancer on May 17, 2023, surrounded by his wife, four of his children, and K-9 companion, Reese. Kurt was born on August 7, 1963, in Syracuse, Nebraska, to Bethel (Hill) and Robert ‘Bob' Allen. Kurt grew up in Douglas, Nebraska, where his dad ran the grocery store. After his parents divorced, Kurt lived in Palmyra, NE, until his sophomore year of high school, when he went to live with his uncle Bill, aunt Joan, and family in Crete, NE. Kurt competed in the Little Green Track Club of Lincoln and the Jr Olympics. He was inducted into the Little Green Track Club Hall of Fame in 2017. Kurt also played football, basketball and ran track at Palmyra and Crete High Schools. He was a part of the Crete High School class of 1982. After school, Kurt joined the Army and was stationed in Germany for a year.

On November 1, 1985, Kurt married Carolyn Olsen (div. 1988). To this union, two daughters were born, Shauna and Sarah.

Kurt married Jan (Merritt) on April 7, 1990, and became stepfather to Amber Johnson. Kurt and Jan were blessed with two more children, Skye and Chelsea. Kurt enjoyed fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, loved to work on cars, and was a jack-of-all-trades. He was a professional painter for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife Jan, children Amber Brantley (Bernard) of Washington, Shauna Meierdierks (Matt) of Milford, NE, Sarah Reinke (Trevor) of Lincoln, NE, Skye Allen of Lincoln, NE, and Chelsea Allen of Lincoln, NE, his grandchildren, Makena, Zion, Beverly, and Cannon of Washington, Kaleb and Brianna of Milford, NE, sister Karen Brunner (Kenny) of NY, sister-in-law Kathryn Merritt of OR, and brothers-in-law Jerry (Kathy) Merritt of FL, and Don Merritt of NC, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Bethel, and stepfather, Dale Seeman; his Father, Bob; and stepmother, Lois Allen; Father and Mother-in-Law Max and Marilyn Merritt; Mother-in-Law Arlene (Howat) Merritt; and Grandparents Mildred (Dwinell) and Elmer Hill, Pearl (Watson) and Ralph Allen, and many aunts and uncles.

A small celebration of life will be held at Willard Community Center Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.