Kurt Allyn Kechely, 60, of Lincoln, passed away November 11, 2020 in Auburn, NE. Born January 21, 1960 in Lincoln, NE to Robert D. and Arlyss Jean (Wilson) Kechely. Kurt was the Senior Financial Planner, President and CEO of Kechely Wealth Management in Lincoln. He was a member of MDRT, NAIFA, FSI, the NRA, Pheasants Forever and Whitetails Unlimited. Kurt loved everything about the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisher. His Husker spirit ran deep and tailgating was one of the ways he showed his love for entertaining others. Somehow, he managed to have a heart larger than his personality.