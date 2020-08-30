It is with great sadness that the family of Kurt Allan Christensen announces his passing on August 24th, 2020. Kurt was born May 23, 1965 and is predeceased by his mother Lois Andersen. Kurt is survived by his parents Don and Bee Christensen, sister Anne Ruth and husband Larry and their two sons Alec and Jayce, brother Jon Christensen and fiancée Mardell Strawn and her two sons Austen and Carter. Kurt was a good son, brother, and friend and will be missed by his family and friends.