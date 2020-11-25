Kuno Smits, 90, Lincoln, died 11/19/20. He was a retired Geophysicist who first worked for the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office, and later the Naval Ocean Research and Development Activity (NORDA) where he was the Head, Advanced Sensor and Survey Branch of the Mapping, Charting and Geodesy Division. He was born 3/8/30 in Riga, Latvia to Ernst and Gerda (Putnins) Smits. He was a member of United Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church.