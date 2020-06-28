× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 12, 1970 - June 23, 2020

Kristy Marie Brice, 50, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly at home in her sleep on June 23, 2020. She was born January 12, 1970 in Lincoln, to Richard and Kathy Brice. Kristy touched so many lives by being a giving, loving, and selfless soul. Her daughter Bella was her whole world, and her greatest accomplishment.

Kristy will be missed greatly by everybody that knew her. Kristina is survived by her mother, daughter, Bella, sister, Nicole, nephew, Levi, niece, Bridget, and great nephew, Noah. She was preceded in death by her father.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when everyone can get together safely. Condolences online may be left at Metcalffuneralservices.com

