March 30, 2020
Kristy L. Buckles, 66, Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2020. In her 66 years on the planet, Kristy Buckles made the world a more beautiful place. She planted gardens, created koi ponds and was an avid gardener. When Kristy wanted to do something she went out and DID it! She wanted to know what it would be like to live off the grid, so she moved to Missouri. Catching, shooting, growing her own food she helped raise children. When she wanted to know what it was like to live on a house boat, she moved to Iowa and did it. She was not afraid to try new adventures.
You have free articles remaining.
She had an insatiable curiosity about life and what it had to offer. That made her so interesting. She was versed in many things, how to do, make and discuss various subjects. She was a joy to be with, a great card, chess and Mah Jongg player. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed that in others. There was always laughter when Kristy was around.
When Kristy wanted to write a book, she DID it! In fact, she did it twice. Two entire books, with beginnings, middles and ends and they were published, with her nom de plume, Krysta Buckley. In school she won prizes for her poetry.
Kristy's hugs were like being wrapped in love. Speaking of love, who could have known that the major snow storm of October 1997 would lead to a love connection that would last for decades. Kristy had recently moved from Missouri to Lincoln and while looking for a place to live she stayed with Neva and me in my big beautiful house. When the blizzard hit Lincoln bringing rain, sleet, thunder and finally lots and lots of wet snow causing trees and power lines to come tumbling down. My two friends, sisters, Mary and Virginia sought refuge with us after losing electricity. That was the beginning of a match made in heaven between Kristy and Mary, or in my basement; same thing. Their connection and love for each other will last for all eternity. (LaSandra “Sandie” Brown)
Kristy is survived by her partner of 23 years, Mary Schulte.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.