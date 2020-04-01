March 30, 2020

Kristy L. Buckles, 66, Lincoln, passed away March 30, 2020. In her 66 years on the planet, Kristy Buckles made the world a more beautiful place. She planted gardens, created koi ponds and was an avid gardener. When Kristy wanted to do something she went out and DID it! She wanted to know what it would be like to live off the grid, so she moved to Missouri. Catching, shooting, growing her own food she helped raise children. When she wanted to know what it was like to live on a house boat, she moved to Iowa and did it. She was not afraid to try new adventures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She had an insatiable curiosity about life and what it had to offer. That made her so interesting. She was versed in many things, how to do, make and discuss various subjects. She was a joy to be with, a great card, chess and Mah Jongg player. She had a great sense of humor and enjoyed that in others. There was always laughter when Kristy was around.

When Kristy wanted to write a book, she DID it! In fact, she did it twice. Two entire books, with beginnings, middles and ends and they were published, with her nom de plume, Krysta Buckley. In school she won prizes for her poetry.