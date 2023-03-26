Kristine A. (Zender) Peterson

November 26, 1948 - March 23, 2023

Kristine A. (Zender) Peterson, 74, of Lincoln passed away March 23, 2023. Born November 26, 1948, in Des Moines, Iowa to Robert and Mary (Cunningham) Zender. Kristine graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln in 1970. She was a 50+ year member of the Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She married her husband Donald L. “Pete” Peterson on May 3, 1985, in Wilbur, NE.

Kristine worked as Vice President, Claims Security Mutual Life Insurance Company for 26 years and as a Vocational Rehabilitation Manager, Nebraska Workers Compensation Court, for the State of Nebraska for 13 years. Kristine was an avid bowler, loved to play bridge and all things dachshunds. She was a longtime volunteer at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital and The Madonna Foundation.

Family members include her sister Suzy (Jim) Urick; sister-in-law Patty (Harvey) Grossman; nephews Bob (Adriane), Matt (Kristin), and Andrew (Kelly) Zender, Jeff (Sarah) and Adam (Megan) Urick; niece Jenny (Matt) Dageforde; nephew Greg Peterson, and all their families. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, brothers Richard and Robert Zender.

Memorial Service to be held Tuesday March 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Roper and Son's Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' St, with reception to follow. Memorials to The Madonna Foundation or Capital Humane Society.