September 9, 1970 - October 23, 2020

Kristi Lynn Terrell, 50, of Lincoln, NE, was born September 9, 1970 in Yankton, SD and called home to the Lord on October 23, 2020. Kristi was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She attended one of Lincoln's first Special Education classes in Lincoln at Hawthorne Elementary School and went on to graduate from Lincoln High.

Kristi cherished going to Friendship Club every Thursday night and seeing her friends at SOAR during the week. She loved spending time with her family, traveling the world, cruising, playing Uno and visiting the Elk and Buffalo at Pioneers Park every Saturday morning. Kristi lived life to its fullest and will be remembered not only for her joy and smiles, but the joy and smiles she brought to so many others.

Kristi is survived by her mother, Sylvia Dunlap. Her father, Roger (Linda) Terrell. Sisters, Pennie Terrell and Shelley (Nick) Suminski. Uncle Gene (Joan) Mallery, Aunts Carol (Bruce Henke) Janssen, Susan (George) Dickenson, Dawn (Mark) Andersen and Elaine Kleinschmidt. Niece and nephew, Keisha Suminski and Kane Suminski. Numerous cousins and many friends.

Celebration of Kristi's Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St. (03). Lancaster County Directed Health Measures will be followed. Masks are required. No visitation. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted, and saves those who are crushed in spirit – Psalm 34:18 Memorials to HoriSun Hospice. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com