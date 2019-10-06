{{featured_button_text}}
Kristen K. Miller

March 28, 1971 - October 4, 2019

Kristen K. Miller, age 48 of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. Born on March 28, 1971 to Bob & Dee Rahrs.

Kristen was preceded in death by her Dad; Nephew, Dillon and Mother & Father-in-Law, George & Pat Miller. She is survived by, her loving Husband of 22 years Kevin; Mom, Dee and Step-Dad, Jack; Siblings, Geoff, Lori & Angie; Brother-in-Law, David; Sister-in-Law Bev; Nephews, Trevor, Zack & London; Nieces, Ella & Apple and her fur babies.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11AM at First Lutheran Church (1551 S. 70th Street.) In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

Events

Oct 10
Memorial Service
Thursday, October 10, 2019
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
1551 S 70th Street
Lincoln, NE 68506
