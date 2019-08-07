November 27, 2001 – August 3, 2019
Kobe Steven Wilson, age 17, of Lincoln, passed away August 3, 2019. He was born November 27, 2001 in Lincoln. Survived by mother, Jamie Wilson (Laird); father, Thomas Wilson and brother, Kai Wilson.
In lieu of flowers memorials suggested to the family. Funeral service: 12 p.m. with visitation starting 2 hours prior Friday, August 9, all services at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D Street, Lincoln. Condolences: lincolnfh.com
