On August 11, 2020 Klay Norris Broders flew with the angels to meet his Heavenly Father. Klay is survived by his beloved parents Andrew & Victoria (Talcott) Broders, Lincoln, NE. Grandparents Gary & Cheri Broders, Newport, NE and Norris & Lynnet Talcott, Bennet, NE. Great Grandparents Everett & Myrna Stewart, Newport, NE and Marvin & Charlotte Wood, Palmyra, NE. Great Great Grandmother Betty Christensen, Newport, NE. He is also survived by his Uncle Chase Broders, Newport, NE and Uncle and Aunt, Garret & Morgan Talcott along with his cousin Nicholas Arthur Talcott and Great Great Aunt Dorothy Davis.Klay is preceded in death by Great Grandparents Donald & Beverly Broders, Bloomfield, NE. Great Great Grandparents Elmer Christensen, Newport, NE and Chris & Violet Broders, Bloomfield, NE and Cal & Maggie Fry, Bloomfield, NE and Vernon & Violet Stewart, Inman, NE and John & Anna Wood, Palmyra, NE and Elmer & Dorothy Morehead, Lincoln, NE and Dwight & Phyllis Talcott, Lincoln, NE and Jay & Marie Goold, Brule, NE along with Kenneth, Marilyn & Marion Volle, Homesville, NE.

Klay and his parents bravely faced his battle with posterior urethral valves. After Memorial Day, he underwent fetal surgery in Kansas City at Children's Mercy Hospital to have a shunt put in his bladder. On August 9th, Klay was born to his joyous parents in Lincoln, NE at Bryan Medical Center - East Campus. Klay came in weighing 5lb 4ozs and was 18 inches long. With the assumption that some damage had been done to Klays lungs, a staff of doctors and nurses began the process of stabilizing Klay. The team at Bryan Medical Center did an excellent job of stabilizing Klay as a helicopter made its way from Omaha to life flight Klay to Omaha Children's Hospital. Once in Omaha, Klay was admitted to the NICU as he began to fight for his life. The amazing team at the Children's Hospital did all they could, but his body succumbed to complications with his lungs and kidneys. His will to survive was strong as he squeezed his parents fingers with his tiny hands, but his body was too weak. God was with Klay his entire life, but God decided that Klay would join him in heaven to live a better life.