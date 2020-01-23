Kirk LeRoy Ehrlich
Kirk LeRoy Ehrlich

December 24, 1954 - January 12, 2020

Kirk LeRoy Ehrlich was born December 24, 1954 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Darrell “Duke” and Opal (Kroese) Ehrlich. He died January 12, 2020, in Lincoln.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters Rebekkah (Bill) Brauer of Staplehurst; Erin Ehrlich of Lincoln; and son Anthony Ehrlich, of Lincoln; his brother Jeff Ehrlich and sisters Kerri Johnson, Jenni (Larry Mellen) Stewart, and KC Corr, all of Lincoln, grandchildren Kara (Logan), Brook, Corvette, Dharma, and Sierra; great-grandchild Lillian; nine nieces and nephews.

His Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Firefighters Reception Hall in Lincoln. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to local Veterans programs.

