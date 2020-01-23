December 24, 1954 - January 12, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kirk LeRoy Ehrlich was born December 24, 1954 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Darrell “Duke” and Opal (Kroese) Ehrlich. He died January 12, 2020, in Lincoln.

Kirk was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters Rebekkah (Bill) Brauer of Staplehurst; Erin Ehrlich of Lincoln; and son Anthony Ehrlich, of Lincoln; his brother Jeff Ehrlich and sisters Kerri Johnson, Jenni (Larry Mellen) Stewart, and KC Corr, all of Lincoln, grandchildren Kara (Logan), Brook, Corvette, Dharma, and Sierra; great-grandchild Lillian; nine nieces and nephews.

His Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Firefighters Reception Hall in Lincoln. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to local Veterans programs.

To send flowers to the family of Kirk Ehrlich, please visit Tribute Store.