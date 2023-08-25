Kimberly (Kim) Kallenbach
July 14, 1965 – August 21, 2023
Kimberly (Kim) Ann Kallenbach passed away at her home on Monday, August 21, 2023. Kim was born in Lincoln, NE on July 14, 1965, to Philip and Kathryn (Bruce) Schenkel. She is survived by husband of 30 years, Cortney Kallenbach; daughter, Kayla Kallenbach; parents, Phil Schenkel and Nancy (Ma Nance) Meinzer and Kathy (Bruce) and Paul Elkins; brother, Chris Schenkel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and LaJean Kallenbach; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shelly and Gary Goldfish; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg and Lori Kallenbach; niece and nephew-in-law, Alyssa and Derek Franzen; nephew, Zane Goldfish.
Funeral Service: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Community Church, 4400 N. 1st St. Visitation: Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 3-6pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St.
Memorials to Sunken Gardens or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com