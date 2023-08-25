Kimberly (Kim) Ann Kallenbach passed away at her home on Monday, August 21, 2023. Kim was born in Lincoln, NE on July 14, 1965, to Philip and Kathryn (Bruce) Schenkel. She is survived by husband of 30 years, Cortney Kallenbach; daughter, Kayla Kallenbach; parents, Phil Schenkel and Nancy (Ma Nance) Meinzer and Kathy (Bruce) and Paul Elkins; brother, Chris Schenkel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and LaJean Kallenbach; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shelly and Gary Goldfish; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Greg and Lori Kallenbach; niece and nephew-in-law, Alyssa and Derek Franzen; nephew, Zane Goldfish.