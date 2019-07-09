March 18, 1961 - July 5, 2019
Kimberly k. Wittrock, 58 of Lincoln, was called home to heaven after acourageous battle with pancreatic cancer on July 5, 2019.
Born on March 18, 1961to James and Freda (Prall) Stroud Jr. in Lincoln. Graduate of Lincoln HighSchool, employed with NTT Data as a Quality Assurance Trainor. Prior to heremployment at NTT she worked at the US Post Office, Trinity Lutheran School and theVerizon Call Center.
She was a football and baseball fan and especially loved all her Husker sports teams. She enjoyed cooking and creating cooking how to videos on Facebook,having get togethers at home with friends and family for the holidays or any otheroccasion.
She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, crocheting, anddrinking Burning Skye. Her personality was a bright star that had a positive effect onco-workers and others. There was no end to her wit and humor.
Survivors include husband Richard Wittrock, sons Joshua (Jessica) Misner and Aaron (Cassandra) Wittrock of Lincoln, 5 grandchildren, parents James and Freda Stroud Jr., and many friends and coworkers. Preceded in death by brother David R. Stroud and granddaughter Effy Misner.
Celebration of Kimberly's Life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12 th Street onWednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:30am. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church andSchool. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com.