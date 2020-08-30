Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Kimberly K. Carlson, 60, of Lincoln, passed away August 24, 2020. Born June 2, 1960 in Council Bluffs, IA. Kimberly was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School class of 1978. She was a proud member of the UNL dining services team. Kimberly enjoyed doing theatre performances with her dad.