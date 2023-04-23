July 17, 1978 – April 15, 2023
Kimberly Dawn (Tadsen) Kunkee died at home from metastasized breast cancer. Born in Las Vegas, NV and raised in Littleton, CO and Plattsmouth, NE. Kim moved to Lincoln, NE in 2002 and married Matthew Kunkee in 2004. They moved to Modale, IA in 2009. Kim graduated from UNMC in 2013 and worked for Immanuel Hospital, Nebraska Medical Center and Mutual of Omaha. Kim gave back to her community as a volunteer firefighter for 11 years.
Kim is survived by husband Matthew Kunkee; twin sister Jamie Jesty (Phoenix, AZ); brother Kevin Speirs and sister Kathy Cummings (both of Las Vegas, NV). She is preceded in death by mother Karen Coulthard Tadsen and father Steven Tadsen.
Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on April 29 at the Legion Hall in Modale, IA. Memorials to the family for future designation.