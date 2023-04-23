Kimberly Dawn (Tadsen) Kunkee died at home from metastasized breast cancer. Born in Las Vegas, NV and raised in Littleton, CO and Plattsmouth, NE. Kim moved to Lincoln, NE in 2002 and married Matthew Kunkee in 2004. They moved to Modale, IA in 2009. Kim graduated from UNMC in 2013 and worked for Immanuel Hospital, Nebraska Medical Center and Mutual of Omaha. Kim gave back to her community as a volunteer firefighter for 11 years.