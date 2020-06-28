June 22, 2020
Kim Hamilton, age 64, of Lincoln, died 6-22-2020. Member Christ United Methodist Church. Survived by mother; Jan Hamilton, brother; Kent Hamilton, boyfriend; John Maser, dog; Jazzy. Preceded by father; Don Hamilton, grandparents: Bob & Wilma Burdick, Dr. Truman & Nellie Hamilton.
Private family services. Memorials to Capital City Humane Society or family for later designation. Arrangements by Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Condolences: bmlfh.com
