Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Kevin Thomas Morehouse, 64, of Lincoln, passed away March 5, 2020. Celebration of Kevin's life will be Tuesday, March 10, at 10:30am at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 am - 9 pm Monday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com