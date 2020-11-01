 Skip to main content
Kevin R. Staehr
Kevin R. Staehr

Kevin R. Staehr

December 4, 1956 - October 30, 2020

Kevin R. Staehr, 63 of Lincoln, passed away October 30, 2020. Kevin was born on December 4, 1956, in McCook, Nebraska, to Ed and Grace (Vrbsky) Staehr. Kevin graduated from Southeast High School and earned an associates degree from Southeast community college in Milford and then worked construction for many years.  

Kevin is survived by his wife Pat, son Tyler, daughters Brooke (husband Zach) Mahnke and Amber (husband Bryce) Roemer, seven grandchildren: Treyton, Brayden, Quinn, McKinlee, Tatum, Cohen and Clara; mother Grace Turner, brother Craig (wife Tina) Staehr, sister Donita Piitz and mother-in-law Marvalee Richardson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Burial to follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation with family present will be on Monday from 5-7 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm. www.bmlfh.com

