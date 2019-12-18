Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Kevin R. Drake (January 10, 1954 - December 11, 2019), Elmwood. Son of Arthur & Gwineth Drake (deceased); Surviving siblings (of 15), twin brother Kirby (Cindy) Drake, Avoca; Vona Ulm, Lincoln; Terry (Merry) Drake, Murdock; Kirk (Denise) Drake, Lincoln, Bob Bruns, Lincoln; sisters-in-law Bonnie Drake and Miki Bruns, Elmwood. Retired from Honeywell (American Meter), Nebraska City; former employee of American Stores and Cushman, Lincoln.

At Kevin's request there is no visitation (cremation), viewing or funeral. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com