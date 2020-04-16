× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 11, 2020

Kevin Lehl, 59, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home after a long, courageous fight with cancer. Born to Marvin “Bill” and Hilda (Albrecht) Lehl, in Lincoln, NE. Kevin graduated from Lincoln East High School and Southeast Community College.

He was a Service Engineer at Teledyne ISCO for the past 34 years and was dedicated to his career, which included world traveling and training. Kevin and Kim (Staberg) had been together for 36 years, and married in 1991. Kevin enjoyed spending time with family, cycling, running, and being outdoors.

Kevin will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kim, children Amy (Doug) Elliott, Megan (Ryan) Drapal, Sara (RJ) Fendrick, grandchildren Gabi and Izzy Elliott and Tristan Drapal, father Marvin “Bill” Lehl, brother Brad Lehl, as well as many extended family members and friends. Proceeded in death by mother Hilda Lehl.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be designated in Kevin's honor to LPS BackPack Program (through their partnership with the Food Bank of Lincoln), or Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Donations of blood are also appreciated as they extended Kevin's life. Please visit roperandsons.com to leave condolences.

