Kevin Lee Hansen

April 8, 1966 - April 10, 2023

Kevin Lee Hansen of Lincoln passed away April 10, 2023. Kevin was born on April 8, 1966 in Hastings, Nebraska to Jim and Carol Hansen.

Kevin went to Lincoln East High School and graduated in 1984. He worked a number of various jobs through the years always developing so many friendships with people he met through the years.

Survivors include his son, Tristan Hansen; his daughter, Savannah Cutshall; and his brothers Daren and Scott Hansen.

There will be a visitation Monday, April 17th at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St. in Lincoln from 4-6 pm with family present. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 18th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Lunch to follow. Graveside services at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S. 14th Street.

Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com