Kevin Karpisek
August 18, 2020

Kevin Karpisek, 58, of Lincoln passed away on August 18, 2020. Retired from Veyance (Goodyear).

Survivors include brothers Galin (Joyce Fledderman) Karpisek of Omaha, NE, Rick (Deanna) Karpisek of Lincoln, NE, nieces Michelle and significant other Fernando David, Ashley (Adam) Nevaril, grandnephew Lucas Nevaril, grandniece Harper Nevaril, step nephew Christopher (Desi) Jones, step grandniece Vera Jones. Preceded in death by parents Tom and Clara Karpisek, brother Randy Karpisek, nephew Michael Karpisek.

Memorials to NAMI Nebraska at: https://naminebraska.org/donate_now/ or 415 South 25th Ave., Annex Bldg., Omaha, NE 68131. Private Family Mass in the future. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com

