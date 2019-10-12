September 10, 1964 – August 30, 2019.
Kevin Running Bear was born Joseph Running Bear, to Cynthia Crow Feather and Joseph Running Bear Sr. He was born in Cannonball, ND, as a member of the Hunkpapa Lakota People, on the Standing Rock Reservation. He was adopted out to the Andersen family who named him Kevin and moved him to California. He moved back to North and South Dakota to reconnect with his people. Eventually he moved to Lincoln, then Omaha.
You have free articles remaining.
He is known here for his charismatic personality, and his phenomenal artwork. This artwork comprises unsurpassed drawing ability and intricate images both beautiful and powerfully resonant and symbolic of Lakota spirituality. Renowned local artist, John Robert Weaver, who notoriously never cared for any other artist's work, respected and loved Running Bear's work, befriended him, and helped him get his art known and purchased.
Running Bear leaves behind large communities of friends in Lincoln and Omaha, and his Lakota wife. The Nebraska Cremation Society. www.nebraskacremation.com.