December 27, 1955 - July 13, 2019
Kevin Hewitt Clinefelter, born December 27, 1955, to Kenneth and Jo Ann (Sheiry) Clinefelter. Died suddenly following running in the Shoreline Half Marathon in Hamlin, N.Y. Graduate of Lincoln Northeast high school and UNL.
He is survived by his daughter Heidi Clinefelter, sisters Dottie Ladman, Barb Whitehead, Alicia (David) Chapelle, Jennifer (Lemonte Burns) Williss, and several nieces and nephews.
A short graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, in section R of Lincoln Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends to share memories at Valentino's on S. 70th Street following the service. No flowers. Memorials to the Food Bank of Lincoln, the Capital Humane Society, or charity of your choice.
