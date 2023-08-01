Kevin Gene Hevelone

October 8, 1964 - July 28, 2023

Kevin Hevelone, 58, of Lincoln, passed away at his home on July 28, 2023 with his wife and daughters at his side. Kevin was born in Williston, ND on October 8, 1964.

Kevin attended school in Lincoln and graduated from Northeast High School in 1982. Kevin joined the military out of high school and served in the United States Army from 1983 to 1985. He was stationed in Fort Ord, CA. After the military, Kevin was employed with the United States Postal Service for over 35 years and had recently retired in April of 2023. Kevin was very active in the NALC Branch 8 union. He served as the State President and the Branch 8 Vice President.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Amy; daughters, Nikole (Kegan) Ehlers; Karissa (William Tutein) Hevelone; granddaughter, Vesper Kay Ehlers; sister, Sheri (Paul) Doremus; father-in-law, Larry (Jan) Hile; sister-in-law, Kimberly (William) Howell; brothers-in-law, Steve Hile, David (Michelle) Hile; mother, Arlene Hevelone; nieces and nephew.

Kevin asked that any donations be for his granddaughter, Vesper, to support her journey with Down Syndrome. Donations can be sent to Nikole Ehlers.

A visitation with family for Kevin will be held Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. A celebration of life will occur Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. Kevin loved music and concerts, so please wear your favorite concert t-shirt to the celebration of life.