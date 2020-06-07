× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 16, 1953 - June 5, 2020

Kevin G. Duling, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully in his home, with his kids by his side, on June 5th, 2020. Born in Lincoln, NE on August 16, 1953 to Gilbert Gerald and Gertrude (Thompson) Duling. Kevin is a retired Attorney, member of the Nebraska Bar Association, having proudly represented Forke Brothers and cofounding Signature Auctions, and a past President of the Lincoln Community Playhouse board.

Family members include his children, Michael Duling D'Angora (Thomas D'Angora) of New York, NY and Kally Duling Noth (Kenny Noth) of Rutherford, NJ; granddaughter, Winnie Rose Noth; Sisters, Nancy Hlava (Jim) and Susan White (Bob) both of Lincoln; and nieces and nephews, Maddie Foral, Ryan White, and Scott White. Preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Lincoln Community Playhouse or Michael J. Fox Foundation. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, however, the Fourth of July was a special holiday for Kevin, his family, and friends. This Fourth of July, the family asks that you light a sparkler in his honor. Condolences at www.roperandsons.com.

