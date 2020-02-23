Kevin “Fish” R. Drake

At Kevin's request there was no viewing (cremation) or funeral. Celebration of Life will be February 29, 2020 at the Quonset in Elmwood. Private graveside services at a later date. Visitation with family will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. The reading of the eulogy will be at 2:00 p.m. followed by the first viewing of his video and the dedication of the Sweetheart Stage in his memory.