Kevin Charles “KC” West
March 11, 1966 - July 22, 2020
Kevin Charles “KC” West, 54, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. Born March 11, 1966 in Lincoln, NE to Mary Ann & Lawrence “Bud” West. KC was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa (Derek) Landers; Grandchildren, Camrynn, Zach, Ella and Beau; Sisters, Kellie Schoon & Kathleen (Ron) West; Niece, Kelsey Schoon & Nephew, Corey Schoon.
Celebration of KC's Life, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11am at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home (5200 R Street). To leave a condolence, visit www.lincolnccfh.com
Service information
Aug 8
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST
Lincoln, NE 68504
