Kevin Charles “KC” West, 54, of Lincoln, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his home. Born March 11, 1966 in Lincoln, NE to Mary Ann & Lawrence “Bud” West. KC was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa (Derek) Landers; Grandchildren, Camrynn, Zach, Ella and Beau; Sisters, Kellie Schoon & Kathleen (Ron) West; Niece, Kelsey Schoon & Nephew, Corey Schoon.