Kerwyn D. Overy, 96 of Lincoln, passed away February 13, 2020. Kerwyn was born on February 13, 1924, in Pauline, Nebraska to Howard and Mattie (Valentine) Overy. He graduated from Hastings High School and was drafted into the United States Navy. He served on the USS Bismarck Sea CVE-95, an aircraft carrier that was sunk at Iwo Jima while he was on board. Kerwyn was a car salesman for most of his life and his hobbies were hunting, fishing, working in the garden and mowing.