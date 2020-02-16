February 13, 1924 - February 13, 2020
Kerwyn D. Overy, 96 of Lincoln, passed away February 13, 2020. Kerwyn was born on February 13, 1924, in Pauline, Nebraska to Howard and Mattie (Valentine) Overy. He graduated from Hastings High School and was drafted into the United States Navy. He served on the USS Bismarck Sea CVE-95, an aircraft carrier that was sunk at Iwo Jima while he was on board. Kerwyn was a car salesman for most of his life and his hobbies were hunting, fishing, working in the garden and mowing.
Kerwyn is survived by his wife Joan; son Ron (wife Linda) Overy; daughter Nancy Kapke; son Leon Overy; step daughter Jackie Koci; step son Ron (wife Jackie) Lewis; step son Jerry (Debbe) Lewis; step daughter Vickie (Kurt) Robidoux; step son Robert (Melanie) Lewis; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Kohl and great-great-granddaughter Coralee.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com