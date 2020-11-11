July 15, 1960 - November 8, 2020

Kerry “Toby” Ryan passed away in peace at her home in Raymond, NE on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. Born July 15th, 1960, in Pawnee City, NE to Gayle and Pauline Eckman, later Maughan.

Please join us for a gravesite service at the Pawnee City cemetery at 10:30 am on Saturday November 14th, 2020. Due to Covid Masks and Social distancing is required. The service will also be live streamed on the Wherry Mortuary/Monument Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com

In lieu of flowers donations will go to Santa Cop (or if you insist on flowers, please buy them from Oak Creek Floral) Checks can be made out to Santa CopLPD, 575 S 10th ST. Lincoln, NE 68508 Attn: Brianna Walters Add “Toby” to your memo line