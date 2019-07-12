October 12, 1981 - July 6, 2019
Kerry Elizabeth Schrunk Taylor, age 37, of Omaha, passed away on July 6, 2019 at her home shared with her loving husband, Jay D. Taylor. Her generous heart and contagious smile will be forever missed.
Kerry was born in Davenport, Iowa, on October 12, 1981, to Paul and Carol (Schroeder) Schrunk. Her family's adventurous spirit moved them from Iowa to California, before finally settling in Omaha when Kerry was in eighth grade. Kerry excelled in school and gained many lifelong friends because of her exuberant spirit and thoughtful nature. She graduated from Millard West High School and then went on to achieve her bachelor's degree in business at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She was employed by several companies throughout the years and always enjoyed being able to help others.
Through her sisters, Kerry became an amazing aunt to several nieces and nephews over the years: Baillee Sonora; Gabriel Gonzalez; and Adelae, Oliver, and Eloise Moheng. She poured out her heart to them and relished being “The fun aunt.” She often said she was great with kids because she acted like one. When Kerry met her “Soul Mate!”, Jay Taylor, she was overjoyed to become an aunt again to Celia, Gigi, Brianna, Addison, Jakob, Amelia, Aubrey, Jordan, Vaughn, and Isabelle.
Kerry and Jay met in Omaha through mutual friends and instantly became inseparable. They knew they were destined to be together, and were married on June 30, 2018. Together they had two fur-babies, Charlie and Foxy, who were both spoiled rotten by Kerry. She had a way to “Kerry-fy” everything and make it her own, including her specialty - “17 ingredient soup”. The couple had many traditions they enjoyed together, with Kerry's favorite being bargain hunting at garage sales and watching the deer every morning. She was an avid crafter and excelled at repurposing items to decorate their home, while still finding joy in her crafting “failures”. Kerry loved music and dancing, and often serenaded Jay with her favorite songs, regardless of who else could hear.
She is survived by her husband, Jay D. Taylor; parents, Paul and Carol Schrunk; mother-in-law, Janet (Larry) Bausch; sisters, Erin Schrunk and Lauren Moheng (Timothy); sisters-in law, Tracy (Bruno) Herreros and Krista (Evan) Maxson; step brothers-in-law, Christoph (Kameron) and Tim (Jennifer) Bausch; and her many cherished nieces and nephews. Kerry was preceded in death by her sister, Megan Schrunk, and grandparents, Lawrence and Laura Schroeder; and Herbert and Silvina Schrunk.
Kerry's family and friends will join together in a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. All will take place at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St. in Omaha. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the Braman Reception Room.