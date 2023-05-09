Kermit M. Severin

November 12, 1953 - May 5, 2023

Kermit Michael Severin, age 69, passed away on May 5, 2023 in the state of Washington supported by his loving family after a second, hard fought battle with cancer.

Kermit was born on November 12, 1953 in Lincoln, NE, the youngest of five children to the late Kermit and Norma Severin. He grew up on 37th Street and attended Lincoln Southeast High School where he met his first wife, Julie (Ferris) who predeceased him in 2003. They were married in 1973 while he attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering.

Kermit spent his career working in the concrete industry, where he excelled and ascended in his field and earned the respect of colleagues and clients alike. His career path took Kermit and Julie with their two children, Jamie and Joe, to several locations across the United States. The family considered this to be a tremendous benefit to their lives as it provided them with a deeper understanding of different communities and perspectives while teaching them to be adaptable and resilient.

Kermit's life's journey ultimately brought him to Friday Harbor, WA where he met Jane, his wife of 10 years. They spent their time together enjoying the outdoors, traveling and raising their two dogs. Kermit spent a majority of the time he lived in WA working on his passion project, to develop his “undevelopable” property on the west side of San Juan Island. The challenges and hard work he faced during these years were always tempered by the joy and peace he received when taking in the scenic views across the Haro Strait to Victoria, Canada while pods of orca spouted by.

Kermit is survived by his devoted wife, Jane; his children, Jamie (Zach) and Joe (Emily); his grandchildren, Cooper, Miles, Juliana and Kamille; and his siblings. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Private celebrations of Kermit's life will be held in Friday Harbor, WA and Lincoln, NE. Memorials may be made in his and Julie's honor with donations to the International OCD Foundation, iocdf.org.