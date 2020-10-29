October 25, 1955 - October 22, 2020
Kerby Eugene Schmader, 64, of Ceresco, passed away October 22, 2020. Born October 25, 1955 to Eugene and Genevieve M. (Shreve) Schmader in Nebraska City. Kerby was the warehouse superintendent for Ernie's in Ceresco. Kerby was preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Genevieve Schmader of Ceresco.
Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville. No visitation. Memorials to the Ceresco Rescue Squad. Condolences at Roperandsons.com
