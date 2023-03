Kent Heinzman

April 9, 1960 - February 28, 2023

Kent Heinzman, age 62 of Lincoln, died February 28, 2023 in Lincoln after a short illness. He was born April 9, 1960 in Grand Island, Nebraska to Robert and Marilyn Heinzman.

He is survived by his father Robert; sister Roberta Beals, brothers David, Russell, Josh, Jay and Randy. He was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn and sister Kathy Gilmore.

Interment will be at a later date. Leave condolences at nebraskacremation.com