Kenny Lee Gettman

Kenny Lee “Ken” Gettman, 76, of Lincoln passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Eastmont Towers, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his father, Theodore Gettman, while serving in Europe during WWII, and by his mother, Melba Gettman Hansen when Ken was three. He was raised by his maternal grandmother, Hazel Kubat. Ken married Dorothy Heitmann McCoy on September 14, 1985. He is survived by Dorothy and cousins.