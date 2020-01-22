Kenny Lee Gettman

October 23, 1943 – January 17, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Kenny Lee “Ken” Gettman, 76, of Lincoln passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Eastmont Towers, Lincoln. Preceded in death by his father, Theodore Gettman, while serving in Europe during WWII, and by his mother, Melba Gettman Hansen when Ken was three. He was raised by his maternal grandmother, Hazel Kubat. Ken married Dorothy Heitmann McCoy on September 14, 1985. He is survived by Dorothy and cousins.
A celebration of Ken's life will be at 11 a.m. Sat. Jan 25th at Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams Street, Lincoln with Pastor Melissa Draper-Finlaw officiating. Cremation with private burial at a later date. Visitation Friday, Jan 24th, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. (family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at Roper & Sons Funeral Services, 4300 O St, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Northeast United Church of Christ or Fresh Start Home. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com