June 7, 1931 - June 6, 2020
Kenneth Raymond Luedke, 88, Lincoln, passed away June 6, 2020. Born June 7, 1931 in Wisner, NE to Raymond and Johanna (Hass) Luedke. Ken was a graduate of Wisner High School, Class of 1949. He enlisted into the U. S. Air Force in March of 1951 and did his basic training at Lackland AFB and sent to Tague, South Korea for one year. Ken was honorably discharged from the service at Ellsworth AFB in Rapid City, SD as the rank of Sergeant.
For several years Ken worked road construction following heavy equipment school in Chicago, IL. He married Sandra Kay Atkinson on December 28, 1966 at Norfolk, NE. They lived in Caldwell, ID for a year and then returned to Norfolk where Ken worked for the Department of Roads retiring in December, 1996.
In 2005, they relocated in Lincoln and lived on an acreage. Ken was a member of V.F.W. Post 5767 in Wisner, NE since 1956, American Legion Post 16 in Norfolk 1979-2011, Beemer American Legion 1956-1979 and joined Bennet American Legion Post 280 in 2011 to present. He was also a member of Sheridan Lutheran Church.
Family members include his wife Sandra; children Jim (Pam) Luedke, Lincoln, Kay (Mark) Quinn, Centennial, CO, and Dave (Melissa) Luedke, Pueblo, CO; grandchildren Caitlin Luedke, Colin Large, Emmersyn Quinn, Isabel and Caleb Luedke; siblings Willis (Suzanne) Luedke, Crete, NE, Helen (Jack) Carter, Caldwell, ID and Glenn (Judy) Luedke, Bluffton, SC; brother-in-law Leonard Wolff, Caldwell, ID; sister-in-law Shirley Luedke, Anchorage, Alaska. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Duane and Lyle, sisters Doris and Lorraine.
Private family service. Memorials to Sheridan Lutheran Church, Lincoln Children's Zoo or Peoples City Mission. No Visitation. “Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com
