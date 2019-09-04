August 12, 1936 - August 28, 2019
Beloved husband, Kenneth Raymond Johnson departed this world on August 28, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1936, in Rapid City, S.D., to Gladys and Sam Johnson. He attended school in Groton, S.D., and graduated from Aberdine High School. After high school Kenneth enlisted in the United States Air Force where he completed assignments overseas. He graduated from the Air Force Academy specializing in engineering.
He then moved to Lincoln with his wife and two sons and began work at Kawasaki Industries. Kenneth was an avid pilot and loved to fly. His golfing was his pride and joy. The happiest day of his life was when he married his beloved Eileen Bayfield.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys and Sam Johnson. Survivors include his wife of 59 1/2 years; Eileen, two sons: Raymond Johnson and Ronald Johnson, four grandchildren and sister-in-law; Dorothy Bond. He will be dearly missed by his family. Private family services.
