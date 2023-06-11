Kenneth R. Olsen

April 26, 2023

Kenneth R. “AKA Clarence and Sr Ole” Olsen, age 79 of Lincoln, Johnson Lake, and LaQuinta, CA died on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Tabitha Journey House.

He graduated from Holdrege High School in 1962, and received his BS degree from Wheaton College in 1966. The same year he married his best friend of 56 years Dee Dee Johnson from Wheaton, Illinois.

They had two children, Kelley Brooke and Kevin Kenneth. Ken was the GM for Forsyth Insurance for over 40 years. Ken loved to golf, fish and share his homemade ice cream with family and friends. He also loved “gambling” every Wednesday night with his closest friends for over 40 years. Ken never met a stranger and he was eternally optimistic and always cheerful.

Ken is survived by his wife Dee Dee, daughter Kelley and son Kevin and his family Concha, Dante and Ella. Siblings Calvin, Clark, Karen, Candy, Kristi and their families. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law Scott and Lori Helvie.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Betty and brother Craig.

He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 am on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to Lincoln Food Bank or Capital Humane Society