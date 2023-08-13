Kenneth Orris Krauter

June 11, 1943 - August 10, 2023

Kenneth Orris Krauter of Lincoln, NE, passed away on August 10th surrounded by his family at Tabitha Journey House. Kenneth was born in Beatrice, NE and was the only son of Orris and Vera Krauter. He grew up on the family farm near Clatonia with his sister Sharon. Upon graduating high school, Kenneth attended Milford Trade School for Plumbing, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. He married Sonja Anderson in 1966, raising three children together in Lincoln.

Kenneth took great pride and enjoyed what he did as a Plumber and HVAC service man. In the early 80's he worked to get his Plumbing and Mechanical Masters License which then allowed him to start Krauter-Bosn Service Company as the founder in 1986. In later years his greatest joys were his four grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

There will be a viewing at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023. We will have an informal social hour at Patty's Pub following the viewing. Funeral Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Walton, NE, Friday, August 18th at 1:00 p.m.. Memorials to: Grace Lutheran Church in Walton or People's City Mission in the name of Kenneth Orris Krauter. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com