Kenneth M. Grell

November 13, 1927 - March 8, 2023

Kenneth M. Grell, 95, of Blue Springs, died March 8, 2023, at the Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice. Kenneth was born to Frank and Mildred (Hood) Grell on a farm near Blue Springs on November 13, 1927. He graduated from Beatrice High School in 1945. He and his wife, Dorothy, settled on the family farm, where they raised their three children.

Kenneth served in the United States Air Force in 1951. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service from the Beatrice, Virginia, and Holmesville locations, beginning on a part-time basis 1961, and then delivering a rural route full-time from 1979 until his retirement in 1996. While working for the USPS, his primary employment was farming. He was a good steward of the land. Kenneth was currently the longest-serving member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1723 Beatrice, having joined the fraternal organization on November 1, 1949.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of Blue Springs, and by children, Mary Huggenberger of Lincoln; Father Loras of Wymore; and Mark of Lincoln. He is survived by one grandchild, Will Huggenberger. He is also survived by one sister, Loretta Fritschi of Hanover, Kansas. He was preceded in death by parents, Frank (1990) and Mildred (1974); son-in-law Robert Huggenberger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lucille and Leland Morris, Doris and Keith Pascal, Robert Fritschi, and Stanley Hajek; sister-in-law Gretchen Hajek; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice. Interment with military honors provided by the United States Air Force will be at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Viewing: Sunday from 12:00-5:00, and from 9-6:00 on Monday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice, and at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. Scriptural prayer service (Rosary) will be held at 7:00 PM Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to the St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Gregory the Great Seminary.