March 6, 1933 - May 15, 2020
Kenneth L. Sharpnack, 87, of Waverly, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born March 6, 1933 in Lincoln to Joseph and Mary (Morris) Sharpnack. Army Veteran March 1953 - March 1955, stationed with the 32d Anti-Aircraft Artillery Brigade 7726th Army Unit in England, where he met and married his war bride, Mary. Retired Employee at Western Electric and member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.
Family members include daughter, Susan (David) Sheffer, Waverly; sons, Daniel (Sally) Sharpnack, Fair Oaks, CA; John (Sherry) Sharpnack, Lincoln; Steven (Beverly) Sharpnack, Homer Glen, IL; grandchildren, Samuel Hicks, Fair Oaks, CA; Melanie Sharpnack, Mission, KS; Nathan Sharpnack, Omaha; Nicholas Sharpnack, Lincoln; Bianca and Antonia Corral-Sharpnack, Homer Glen, IL; Nicholas Kriesen, Ryan and Sean Sheffer, all of Waverly; great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Salem, Sydney, Trinity, Zoe, Skyler, Lexi, Andrew, Matt, Zeus and Daniel.
Preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents, Joseph and Mary Sharpnack; sisters, Betty Jean Donahoo, Marilyan Erickson, Laverna Donahoo; brother, Josesph Sharpnack; grandchildren, Megan Sharpnack and Steven Kriesen.
No Visitation, Cremation. Memorials to First United Methodist Church Waverly. Condolences may be left online at roperandsons.com
