Kenneth L. Sharpnack, 87, of Waverly, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born March 6, 1933 in Lincoln to Joseph and Mary (Morris) Sharpnack. Army Veteran March 1953 - March 1955, stationed with the 32d Anti-Aircraft Artillery Brigade 7726th Army Unit in England, where he met and married his war bride, Mary. Retired Employee at Western Electric and member of First United Methodist Church in Waverly.